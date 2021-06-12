Hyderabad

CJI to visit Yadadri temple

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana would visit the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple for darshan and offer special prayers on Monday, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy informed media persons on Saturday.

However, the Justice’s itinerary was not available.

Mr. Reddy was here to ensure arrangements for the likely visit of the Chief Justice. An official schedule from the CJI’S office is yet confirm the programme.

The Minister said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would not accompany the Chief Justice.

In the evening, along with Collector Anita Ramachandran, Government Whip G. Sunitha and senior officials, Mr. Reddy had a look at the trial run of temple lighting.

The leaders expressed their admiration at the sculptured main temple bedecked with bright and warm yellow lights.


