ADVERTISEMENT

CJI to lay foundation stone for new HC building

March 27, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will lay foundation stone for the construction of the new building of High Court at Rajendranagar, Hyderabad on Wednesday. Supreme Court judges and Chief Justice of Telangana HC Alok Aradhe would be present at the ceremony to be held at 5.30 p.m.

Nearly three months ago, the issue of construction of a new building for the HC came for discussion between the Chief Justice and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Eventually, the government allocated 100 acres at Rajendranagar for new HC building.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US