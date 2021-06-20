CJI thanks Telangana for grand reception

Describing his maiden visit to the two Telugu States as a trip arousing emotions, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Sunday thanked Telugu people for showering him with blessings while according an affectionate and grand reception.

“The fact that my parents were not in this world to witness my journey of reaching the highest position in Indian judiciary used to pain me. With their blessings and love, Telugu people filled that void,” the CJI said in statement. He thanked profusely the “taintless, progressive Telangana society” for the affection it showed.

He said that people from all walks of life greeted and blessed him without expecting any returns. No personal issues were raised. “Strengthening judiciary was all that they wanted. They are symbols of self-less and matured society of Telangana,” the CJI noted.

He saluted retired judges who stepped out of their houses during COVID-19 pandemic to bless him. From common man to Chief Minister, everyone made painstaking efforts to host a grand reception. This symbolised Telangana’s “all are our people only” attitude and mirrored the renowned Hyderabadi style of hosting, the CJI said.

He appealed to people to be continue to take all precautions against COVID-19 and said that they cannot afford to be negligent about it.