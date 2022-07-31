CJI Ramana to be conferred with doctorate by OU

Osmania University will confer an honorary doctorate on Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana at its 82nd convocation to be held on August 5.

The last honorary doctorate given by the university was way back in 2001 when eminent NRI in the US, Arun Netravali was honoured for his contribution to the field of computer sciences. The varsity has conferred honorary doctorates on 47 persons since 1917.

Nawab Jamadul Mulk Bahadur was the first recipient of the honorary doctorate degree from the university in 1917. Some of the prominent people who were conferred with the honorary doctorate include Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, C. Rajagopalachari, B.R Ambedkar, Babu Rajendra Prasad, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Manmohan Singh and Dr. Y. Nayudamma.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Chancellor of the OU, will also attend the convocation to be held at Tagore auditorium.