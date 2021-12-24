CJI deplores attempts to scuttle Covaxin’s popularity

Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana on Thursday deplored attempts made by major pharma companies, including Pfizer, to see to it that Bharat Biotech manufactured Covaxin did not become popular.

At a time when Covaxin was found to be the most effective in combating COVID and its new variants, many leaders of the pharma industry criticised the vaccine and even complained to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to see that it did not get recognition, Justice Ramana said at an awards presentation function of Ramineni Foundation here.

Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella, joint managing director Suchitra Ella, a nature cure specialist Mastan Yadav, comedian Brahmanandam, TV anchor Suma and physician Durga Padmaja received awards at the function.