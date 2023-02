February 03, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will inaugurate the Junior Civil Judge’s Court at Nandi Medaram in Dharmaram mandal of Peddapalli district on February 5.

Telangana High Court Judges P Naveen Rao and N.V. Shravan Kumar will attend the inaugural ceremony. Principal District and Sessions Judge, Peddapalli, M Nagaraju, Peddapalli Bar Association President R Suresh Babu and General Secretary L Bhaskar, among others, will be present.