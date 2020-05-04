Civils prelims postponed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the preliminary exam of the Civil Services scheduled on May 31. The fresh dates would be announced later, but one month gap would be ensured between the exam date and announcement.

The UPSC special meeting on Monday decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews for the present. Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for these exams will also stand deferred.

Many examinations and notifications which were scheduled in March and April were earlier deferred, including personality test for the candidates who were to be interviewed after March 23.

“Given the present scenario, if normalcy returns soon, aspirants can expect the examination to be held in the second week or the last week of July 2020. While the preparation strategy remains the same, aspirants should focus on Current Affairs till the date of declaration of the examination,” said V Gopala Krishna, Director, Brain Tree.

The obvious focus of the examiner in the prelims and the subsequent mains would be on the innumerable problems that impact health outcomes in India and the related political, economic and social dimensions.