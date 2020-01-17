Civils Mains results out

Though there is no clarity on the exact number of aspirants to have cleared the Civil Services mains examination 2019 from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, trainers put the number around 75.

The results were declared on Wednesday night.

The selected candidates will have to face the personality test to be conducted from February.

The results declared reveal that 2,304 aspirants have been declared qualified for the personality test at the all-India level.

Among them, 896 are like to be certified for appointments to various positions including the IAS, IPS, Group A and Group B Services. Over three lakh candidates had appeared for the preliminary exam held in June 2019, of which 11,845 were qualified for the Main, which was held from September 20 to 29 last year. For the personality test, 19% of the Mains candidates have been selected.

Personality test

“For the last few years, the questions at the personality test have been undergoing a change. Apart from conventional questions, there could be situation-based questions designed to test skills like leadership, decision-making, and ability to withstand pressure,” said Gopala Krishna, Director, Brain Tree.

Candidates who have qualified would receive a Detailed Application Form-II and they would have to necessarily indicate their order of preferences for the services and also their preference for the various zones and cadres in case of the IAS and IPS.

According to the Civil Services Examination 2019 Rules, the candidates would also have to upload documents and certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience and related documents substantiating their OBC and the EWS status.

The information submitted in DAF-II is of paramount importance and this information cannot be changed at a later date.