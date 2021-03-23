Civils Main exam results released

Hyderabad

23 March 2021 21:43 IST

About 75 aspirants from Telugu States expected to qualify for personality test

The results of the Civil Services Main Examination 2020 have been declared and about 75 aspirants from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to have cleared and got qualified for the personality test, popularly known as interview.

At the all-India level 2,047 aspirants have been declared qualified for the personality test and 796 aspirants are likely to be certified for appointments to various positions including the IAS, IPS, Group A and Group B Services finally.

The Personality Test is the last stage of the three-tier examination with the Preliminary, and the main being the first and second respectively. Around 4.8 lakh aspirants are estimated to have appeared for the Preliminary.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the Preliminary was originally scheduled in May, it was postponed to October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results of the Preliminary were released within a record span of 20 days and 10,564 aspirants were declared qualified for the Main, which was held in all the State capitals from January 8 to 17. Usually, the Union Public service Commission declares the date of the commencement of the Personality Test along with the result. However, this year they have not declared the date presumably on account of the uncertain situation.

Apart from the personality and aptitude related questions, the aspirants are expected to be tested on current affairs, development and related parameters which would broadly encompass social dimensions, economic opportunities and good governance, says Gopala Krishna, Director, Brain Tree.

While Public health is expected to be a major area of questioning, the candidates’ sensitivity to the impact of the pandemic on the common man is expected to be focused on through situation-based questions designed to test skills like leadership, decision making, and ability to withstand pressure.