Civils interview from April 26

The Civil Services interview (personality test) will be held from April 26 and are likely to be completed by June 18 during which 2,046 aspirants will be interviewed.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the personality test to be conducted for the candidates who have qualified at the Civil services Main examination.

According to the notice, 2,046 aspirants will be interviewed. Initially the interviews will be conducted for about 45 candidates daily and numbers will be progressively increased towards the concluding day. The marks scored in the interview will be added to the marks scored in the Main and the final merit list would be announced.

The allocation of services would follow after the list is announced based on the vacancies that exist in different categories.

Usually the UPSC declares the date of the commencement of the interviews along with the result. However, this year they have declared it after 15 days after the announcement of Mains results.

The dates for the interview are allocated in a random manner to achieve objectivity. The allocation is done on a variety of parameters which include reservation status, proximity of the residential location of the aspirant to Delhi among others. Gopala Krishna, Director, Brain Tree says that candidates should not harbour any doubt regarding their performance in relation to the day allotted to them for the interview. “The UPSC has a time-tested system in place and such apprehensions are unfounded. All aspirants should prepare in earnest, keeping such fears aside.”