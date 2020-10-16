Civilians step in to help the rain-hit stay afloat

Volunteers use social media to identify those in distress

Citizen and civilian groups have brought in a deft homely touch to the relief effort mounted in Hyderabad after the unprecedented deluge. Masks, hand sanitisers, soaps, phenyl and sambar powder in dry rations are part of the packages being distributed by civilian groups who are using social media to mop up funds as well as reach out to the affected people.

“We distributed hygiene kits to people at shelter homes. The kits include masks, sanitisers and soaps so that people can protect themselves from the pandemic,” says Sai Teja, an IT professional, whose team is bringing relief to flood-affected. “People don’t have clothes; all their clothes have been damaged. These are people residing in localities like Old Bowenpally, Gaganpahad, Nadeem Colony and other areas. We managed to distribute some blankets but more effort is needed,” he adds.

“Bhai agar kisi ku bhi Malakpet ke in and around khaney ki zaroorat hai toh please 88xxx-456x5 yeh number pe contact karey (Anyone living in and around Malakpet needs food can contact this number 88xxx-456x5).” This message on social media was enough. Muhammad Arshad’s phone has not stopped ringing since and he has not stopped distributing food for the past three days. “My phone battery used to last 48 hours. Now it gets discharged within 10 hours. I am getting calls from Shastripuram, Shaheennagar, Bandlaguda Jagir, Nadeem Colony and I am able to distribute food there,” says Arshad who promised details or photos of beneficiaries won’t be shared.

Arshad and Sai Teja are not alone. There are others like Suhasini Sarvey in Cantonment area, Md Imran in Moosanagar, and countless others who stepped up and helped bring some relief to those marooned or displaced due to the massive flooding on October 13-14.

“Citizens and citizen groups have been at the forefront of relief effort for the past 15 days. More than 500 persons are working to distribute food and medicines in the city, taking immense risk. It is not that the government is not doing anything; it is not doing enough,” said Sajaya, a social activist about the ongoing relief effort.

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is distributing hot cooked food, civilian groups are bringing a homely touch with their understanding of the needs of people.