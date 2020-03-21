Civil Services interviews postponed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the personality tests slated to be held from March 23 till further orders.

A scroll on the UPSC website reads, “Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus, as a precautionary measure, the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 scheduled from March 23 to April 3 are deferred till further orders. New dates will be informed to the candidates in due course of time (sic).”

The interview accounts for 275 out of a total of 2025 marks giving it a weightage of 13.5% in the entire scheme of examination. However, the influence of the personality test in determining the overall merit is more than 30% as all the candidates who qualify for the personality test are within a very narrow range.

This year 2,304 candidates had qualified at the Main Examination and the schedule for the personality test began on February 17 and were to be completed by April 3.

“Till date 1,685 candidates should have appeared for the personality test and about 619 candidates are yet to be interviewed,” said V. Gopala Krishna, Director, Brain Tree.