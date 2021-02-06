Civil Service officers put on their running shoes

The All India Civil Service Officers and Central Civil Service Officers undergoing Special Foundation course at Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana conducted a mini marathon of 5km on their campus to express solidarity with COVID warriors, under the stewardship of institute director-general Harpreet Singh.
The run was flagged off by Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, additional director-general and course director. After participating in the marathon, he addressed the officer trainees and lauded the onerous services rendered by the COVID warriors, especially doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and police personnel, in the past one year and termed them as real heroes.
While appreciating all the officer trainees who participated in the mini marathon, Mr. Ekka felicitated the winners of the run. L. Mukesh Kumar, IPS; Kanta Jangir, IPS bagged the first prize in the men and women categories, respectively. Others who bagged the prizes includes officer trainees Yow Peter Raiphea, Rajarshi Raj Varma, Vishakha Ashok Bhadane and Suman Beniwal.
Divya Parmar, additional course director, and Srinivas Peddaboina, sports coordinator, also participated in the event along with other faculty and staff members.
