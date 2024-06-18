ADVERTISEMENT

Civil servant relieved from GHMC

Published - June 18, 2024 12:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

While the orders mention ‘administrative grounds’, the reason for the orders is speculated to be the demolition of footpath encroachments near former AP CM Jagan’s home in Jubilee Hills

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner in-charge of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Amrapali Kata issued orders on Sunday, relieving the Khairatabad zonal commissioner Hemant Sahadeorao Bhorkhade from his charge with immediate effect. He has been asked to report to the General Administration Department.

While the orders mention ‘administrative grounds’, the reason for the orders is speculated to be the demolition of footpath encroachments near the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home at Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills.

On Saturday, GHMC had razed to ground, three structures on the footpath which were constructed five years ago as shelter for the security personnel on the duty at Mr. Reddy’s home. The demolition reportedly was done without informing the higher authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US