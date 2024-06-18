GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Civil servant relieved from GHMC

While the orders mention ‘administrative grounds’, the reason for the orders is speculated to be the demolition of footpath encroachments near former AP CM Jagan’s home in Jubilee Hills

Published - June 18, 2024 12:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner in-charge of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Amrapali Kata issued orders on Sunday, relieving the Khairatabad zonal commissioner Hemant Sahadeorao Bhorkhade from his charge with immediate effect. He has been asked to report to the General Administration Department.

While the orders mention ‘administrative grounds’, the reason for the orders is speculated to be the demolition of footpath encroachments near the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home at Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills.

On Saturday, GHMC had razed to ground, three structures on the footpath which were constructed five years ago as shelter for the security personnel on the duty at Mr. Reddy’s home. The demolition reportedly was done without informing the higher authorities.

