Civil rights activist Balagopal remembered

Leaders of Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika and Democratic Teachers’ Federation led the 12th death anniversary memorial of noted civil liberties activist Kandalla Balagopal in the town on Friday.

They paid their tributes by lighting candles at Martyrs’ Memorial at Clock Tower centre.

Mr. Kurshid and P. Venkulu of DTF remembered him as a tireless advocate of human rights and a relentless traveller on fact-finding missions, covering almost every town in the unified Andhra Pradesh. He professed in-depth knowledge about rights of individuals, the States and subjects of varied disciplines, they said.

For TVVs Pandula Saidulu, ‘Balagopal sir’ is a household name for civil rights movement. “Remembering him is advancing the movement for rights, and to draw inspiration to fight against governments that are bent on suppressing rights and freedoms of citizens,” he said.