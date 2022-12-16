Civil judge lauded for giving birth at government hospital

December 16, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has praised Additional Junior Civil Judge, Armoor, Nizamabad district, R. Shalini for opting the Government Maternity Hospital in Hanamkonda (her hometown) to deliver a baby girl on Tuesday.

The Minister, accompanied by Government Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar, visited Ms. Shalini and her baby at the hospital here on Friday, and handed over a “KCR kit” to her.

Mr. Rao appreciated Ms. Shalini for sending a positive message to the society by opting institutional delivery at the government hospital.

He said that the State government has strengthened the public healthcare delivery system by upgrading all government hospitals with the requisite medical infrastructure and other facilities.

