Civil Aviation Minister flags off 10K run at Hyderabad Airport

Published - August 10, 2024 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, along with representatives of the Hyderabad Airport, after flagging off the run.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS-Hyderabad) hosted a 10K Marathon on Saturday at GMR Hyderabad International Airport. The marathon was flagged off by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. The event began with a pledge taken by participants, followed by an address from the Union Minister, who highlighted the crucial role of aviation security. Over 700 members of the Hyderabad Airport community, including representatives from the BCAS, the CISF, the GHIAL and other stakeholders, participated in the marathon, according to a media release.

