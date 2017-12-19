Civic work gains momentum for President’s winter sojourn

The Secunderabad Cantonment is being spruced up for President Ram Nath Kovind’s first winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

According to the cantonment board sources, the President’s stay at R.P. Nilayam is scheduled between December 23 and December 29.

Like every year, the board is executing last-minute cosmetic civic works mainly along the route of the President’s convoy.

This includes road repairs, sanitation work and arresting water leakage.

“Potholes are being filled, patches are being laid while medians are being given a fresh coat of paint. Snakes and monkeys have been rounded-up by forest officials from R.P. Nilayam,” an official said.

Meanwhile, security has been significantly beefed-up around the premises of R.P. Nilayam in Lothkunta.

The President’s convoy is likely to ply on Rajiv Rahadari, where traffic restrictions are expected to be announced for the duration of the stay.

R.P. Nilayam was used as a retreat home for the British Resident in Hyderabad before the Independence. It was built by the fifth Nizam.

President Kovind’s winter sojourn is expected to kick-off with his first scheduled visit to the city on Tuesday.

He is expected to attend the valedictory event of the World Telugu Conference at the L.B. Stadium here.

After he leaves the city at the end of the month, R.P. Nilayam is likely to be thrown open to the public.