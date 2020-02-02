Civic reception turns condolence meet

It is a rare coincidence, but very sad. An untiring soldier of women’s education and their uplift, ex-MP M. Narayana Reddy passed away a few hours before he was to receive a civic reception arranged for him by scores of his followers and disciples. All were waiting at the venue expecting his arrival at least in an ambulance from hospital as he recovered from brief illness and was willing to come. However, the sad news shocked them all.

As the news spread, Minister for Endowment and Law A. Indrakaran Reddy, who was the chief guest of the function and former Assembly Speaker K.R. Suresh Reddy, its president, decided to make it a condolence meeting. Just before that a brief book titled Maha Manishi Narayana Reddy was released by District Principal and Sessions Judge G.V. Subramaniam and former Minister S. Santhosh Reddy.

Announcing the sudden demise of Narayana Reddy to the utter shock of the audience, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said he was a freedom fighter and protagonist of Telangana agitation. Mr. Suresh Reddy described him as not only an advocate by profession but also an advocate of women’s education and their progress. He was his guide and philosopher, he said.

Vijay Educational Institutions chairperson G. Amruthalatha, former Minister S. Santhosh Reddy, ZP Chairman D. Vithal Rao, Nellutla Ramadevi, Meka Ramaswami were among those who condoled Narayana Reddy’s demise. Meanwhile, district administration is making arrangements for the funeral of departed leader with State honours on Monday. Collector C. Narayana Reddy paid homage to Narayana Reddy at his residence at Khaleelwadi.

State funeral

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange for State funeral for the leader with official honours.