Civic projects pick up pace

Gachibowli is witnessing work on a string of civic infrastructure projects at a pace like never before, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

From work to complete the second, smaller flyover at the Biodiversity junction, erection of a new traffic signal in the busy Indira Nagar to laying of power cable underground, the area has been abuzz with activity.

Hardly any hint

In the first few days of the lockdown, there hardly was any hint of the works lined up in Gachibowli that over five years has emerged one of the preferred destinations for home buyers as well as commercial establishments and offices.

It all began with re-laying of Old Mumbai Highway, using milling or the process of scrapping of the surface, near the University of Hyderabad to Gachibowli flyover. Incidentally, around the same time, a multi-storied sports tower lying idle near the Gachibowli stadium was also readied into a Centre for the COVID-19, as an annex of the Osmania Hospital.

As much as the smooth roads, what is bound to take many residents by surprise is a pedestrian crossing facility and a new traffic signal in Indira Nagar, about 100 metres from the flyover.

A much-needed facility, it is expected to come as a relief for the hundreds of pedestrians who brave the heavy traffic to cross the road.

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation personnel at the site said the plan was to activate the traffic signal by evening on Thursday.

Traffic signal

The civic body is also closing the median from the flyover to the ISB junction, barring the new traffic signal, said a man engaged in the work to put up iron barriers. The lockdown that is helping speed up works is also coming in the way as the barriers being erected on the median are in short supply, he said.

Another infrastructure activity under way is on the second arm of the Biodiversity junction flyover that will be for vehicles from Gachibowli towards Raidurgam police station.

While one end of the arm is functional, work is apace on the other. Making it happen are scores of migrant workers, one of whom said the flyover was still a few months away from commissioning.

A portion of the road near the Gachibowli flyover that was prone to water-logging has been converted into a concrete road.

Road for several metres in the area has also been dug up for laying power cables by Telangana State Transco, a work residents would want to be completed early for restoration of the stretch.