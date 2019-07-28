Civic official suspended for dereliction of duties

GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore on Saturday issued orders suspending an executive engineer of Serilingampally zone, charging him with dereliction of duties.

During a meeting on progress of storm water drain work in the zone, the Commissioner ordered suspension of E.E. Mohan Reddy, holding him responsible for slow progress of work for the past two years.

As of now, work worth ₹70 crore was in progress for construction of storm water drains and widening existing drains in the zone.

The GHMC Commissioner announced the release of ₹10 crore more for construction of new drains in the zone, in view of frequent water stagnation instances reported from there.

Mr. Dana Kishore instructed project engineers to search for alternative routes for construction of box drains, besides exploring the option of issuing land acquisition notice for properties blocking drain work.

He asked zonal commissioner D. Hari Chandana to send proposals for construction of retaining walls on the drains.

He proposed amendments in the town planning regulations to ensure that builders of multi-storeyed structures, apartments and villas situated along open storm water drains constructed the retaining walls on nalas.