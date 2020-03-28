City’s homeless moved to Exhibition Grounds

Close to a thousand homeless persons were packed off to the Nampally Exhibition Grounds by GHMC, where they are kept almost imprisoned and watched over by the police.

Hundreds of people, who could be seen napping close together and playing cards under the tin-roofed sheds inside the grounds, seemed like a consolidated picture of homelessness in the city. They all are from the streets of Nampally and surrounding localities, and majority of them survived by doing hotel and catering jobs before the lockdown.

A group of individuals, taking pity on the persons, began distributing food to them, and eventually goaded GHMC officials into shifting them to the grounds and providing them food and shelter under Annapurna scheme. “We were distributing cooked food initially, and I found there were a number of people who needed help. I spoke to GHMC officials and arranged for them to take shelter in the grounds,” said Harish Kumar Daga, a citizen activist and IT professional.

However, since being shifted, no food was being allowed from outside, and food distribution by GHMC is not sufficient, complain the homeless. “Many of us used to work for hotels or catering, and slept in the dormitories of lodges nearby by paying per night. Due to the lockdown, we lost our daily wages and came on the roads. Several concerned people took pity on us and started distributing food, which was fine. But after being shifted here, the food distributed by GHMC is hardly sufficient,” said Rajesh Shetty from Mangalore.

Diwakar Bhore from Bheed is stranded here owing to lockdown. “They should have announced the lockdown two days before. I went to the railway station only to find out that no trains were running,” he says.

Close to 150 people had to go hungry on Friday night, as the food brought in by GHMC was not enough, and they were not allowed to go out in search of food, he said.

“There is only one dysfunctional toilet, which hundreds of us have to use. We were told we will be provided with soaps and shampoos, but so far nothing has been distributed. However, medicines were given for our ailments,” said Srinivas Reddy from Ramagundam.

Besides, the much needed distancing in view of coronavirus spread in the city, is hardly being observed. People slept close to each other, and stood without an inch of separation in queues during food distribution.

‘No food shortage’

Zonal Commisisoner Praveenya Reddy said the initial plan was to house only about 300 persons at the grounds, which has later swollen as homeless from other zones too arrived.“We are planning to shift them to other places tomorrow, and keep only 150 persons there. There is no food scarcity. In fact, nutritious food of Annapurna scheme was thrown away by them today for reasons best known to them. NGOs are being restricted from bringing in food, as we felt they could serve other needy,” she said.

She also refuted the charge of scarcity of toilets, and said 20 toilets were available and being cleaned on regular basis. Police was posted only to stop new entrants and not to restrict anyone from going out, she added.