City youngster clears Arunachal Pradesh PSC

HYDERABAD

26 October 2021 21:49 IST

City lad Bhonagiri Vamshi Krishna has cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission combined examination and has qualified as District Land Revenue and Settlement Officer.

A resident of Balanagar in the city, he stood 16th in the examination after qualifying among 30,000 aspirants at the preliminary level. In this examination, 80% of the vacancies are reserved for locals and non-locals like Vamshi Krishna can compete along with the locals in the balance of 20%. “It is interesting to note that candidates from our State are appearing for government jobs even in North Eastern States,” V. Gopalakrishna of Brain Tree.

Vamshi Krishna, who belongs to Nalgonda district, did his graduation in B.Com from Osmania University and has enrolled for an MA in Public Administration from IGNOU. According to him, his preparation for civil services helped him qualify for the examination. He took coaching at Brain Tree for the civil services.

