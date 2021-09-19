City wrapped in thick blanket of security for immersion day

Over 27,000 police personal, including 1,000-plus women officers, will be deployed in the city as part of security arrangements for the last day of immersion of Ganesh idols on Sunday. Thousands of volunteers will also assist cops in the task.

Hundreds of CCTV cameras have been installed to keep an eye on public movements.

This is the first time that over 1,000 women police personnel are deployed for Ganesh bandobast duty in the city. Police said nearly 10 SHE Teams will go incognito to trace and nab those who tease or misbehave with women during the immersion procession.

Teams would also monitor the movement of the crowd in general or any suspicious person by using binoculars from the rooftop of several high-rises in the city. Several bomb squads, metal detectors, and special forces have been deployed as part of the security arrangements.