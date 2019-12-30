City woman dies in a car crash at Michigan

A 25-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who suffered severe injuries in a car crash in Ottawa Country near Crockery Township in Michigan, the United States on Friday, was declared braindead by doctors at Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon, on Sunday night.

Charitha Reddy Aella, who was working for a software firm was living at Lansing, Michigan and the accident took place around 9 p.m. on I-96 westbound near Mile Marker 10. “Four passengers were in the vehicle, including Aella. Officials said the other three passengers were recovering from their injuries,” reported a local news website, adding that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

According to reports reaching here, the victims were in a Toyota Camry that had pulled to the shoulder with its four-way flashers activated, while a Chrysler 300, driven by a Muskegon Heights man, 40, was travelling in the right lane before it crashed into the back of the Toyota. The Muskegon Heights man was not hurt.

It was said that Charitha was sitting in the rear passenger seat and took the impact of the accident. Her mortal remains will be brought to Hyderabad for last rites.

Meanwhile, the victim’s cousin Jayanthi Ganugupati, who started that online fund raising stated that Charitha was a sweet, happy-go and a beloved soul. “She is a confident and independent woman who always had a strong faith in herself that anything can be achieved with firm compassion and conviction,” her message on gofundme website stated.

Further, it said that Charitha showered selfless love for every individual and was ready to hear out other’s problems and gave immense support and strongly believed that togetherness is everything. “No words can express about the love she has for her family and friends alike. Can’t believe that she met with an accident and no more with us,” Ms. Ganugupati said.