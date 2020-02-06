City traffic police assure proper precautions during breathalyser tests

Amid novel coronavirus outbreak fears, Hyderabad police said that they follow standard procedure while conducting drunk driving checks as no positive cases were reported in the State.

“We always take proper precautions during the drunk driving checks. A straw once used to check the Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) is not repeated for another driver,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar told The Hindu.

He said that so far not a single case of coronavirus was reported in the city and the drive will not be suspended as no positive case was reported in the State.

“There is no need to panic. We always follow the standard procedure and take the necessary precautions,” Mr. Kumar said.

Recently, Vaada NGO founder Suresh Raju requested city police commissioner Anjani Kumar to temporarily suspend the breathalyzer tests for drunk drive checks as coronavirus can spread during the testing procedures.

Mr. Raju, who claimed that he is a teetotaller and an advocate of the checks, said that when people blow into the equipment, their droplets of saliva fall on it which can be one way in which nCoV can spread.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through contact with an infected person through respiratory droplets generated when a person, for example, coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

“It is important that everyone practises good respiratory hygiene,” he said.