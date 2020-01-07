City to host meet on oilpalm in April

Hyderabad will host the national oilpalm meet with focus on doubling the oilpalm farmers’ income and their social security. The meet will be held here in April.

Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C. Parthasarathi said at a meeting held at the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University at Mulug in Siddipet district on Monday.

Import and cultivation

Experts on oilpalm cultivation from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Costa Rica and other countries would attend the meeting being jointly organised by National Oilpalm Research Centre, Indican Council for Agricultural Research, Ministry of Agriculture and Telangana Government.

Stating that the country was importing 14 million tonnes of edible oils, particularly palm oil, from Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina and other countries, Mr. Parthasarathi said against the expert committee report that while there was scope for oilpalm cultivation on 20 lakh hectares in 18 States, it was being cultivated in only 3.45 lakh hectares.

Specialised areas such as genome sequencing, smart farming, digital technology and others in developing the high-breed varieties with higher productivity would be discussed at the meeting to be held from April 16 to 18. Director of Oilpalm Research Centre R.K. Mathur and Registrar of horticultural university A. Bhagawan participated in the meeting.