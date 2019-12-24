City to host Asia-Pacific Microscope Conference

The 12th Asia-Pacific Microscope Conference 2020 (APMC), slated to be one of the biggest such events focused on microscopy, will be held in Hyderabad from February 3 to 7.

An app, ‘APMC12’, providing information on the conference was unveiled in the city on Tuesday by APMC chairman Pardha Ghoshal, convenor Rajdeep Sarkar and members Sashinath and Sai Madhav.

The app will help those associated with the event, including the sponsors, exhibitors, speakers and delegates, to get updates on the programmes and information related to the conference. About 1,000 participants, including 350 from abroad, are expected to participate in the conference, to be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). The app also provids information about Hyderabad and India and would be useful for foreign participants.

A release by the organisers said the Electron Microscope Society of India (EMSI) had successfully won the bid during the APMC held in Phuket, Thailand, in 2016 to organise the 12th APMC in India in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad. The conference has been held once in four years since 1956 under the aegis of the Committee of Asia-Pacific Societies of Microscopy (CAPSM). The focus of the conference is three major areas of Material Sciences, Life science and Microscopy Techniques.

The conferences is conducted in different cities of the Asia-Pacific region in collaboration with local bodies of microscopy to promote electron microscopy and allied techniques and their application in carrying out scientific research towards development of science and technology.