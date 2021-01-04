City to have cooler nights for next few days

HYDERABAD

04 January 2021

Minimum temperature likely to be 3- 4 degrees C below normal in State

The twin cities will continue to have pleasant daytime weather at 28 degree C and night temperature at 16 degree C for the next few days with fog in the early mornings and cloudy sky in rest of the day, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department on Sunday. Temperatures recorded on Saturday are 27.3 and 16.4 degrees C, respectively.

In rest of Telangana, dry weather is likely to prevail with mist/shallow fog very likely to occur during morning hours at isolated places and minimum temperature likely to be 3- 4 degrees C below the normal. The lowest temperature of 11.2 degree C was recorded at Adilabad followed by Medak at 12.2 degree C.

