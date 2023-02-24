Hyderabad to get a cultural hub close to Charminar

February 24, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated February 25, 2023 12:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Within the next few weeks, visitors to Hyderabad can start their heritage walk at the Nizam-era edifice Sardar Mahal. This is the reassurance given by Prshant Lahoti of Kalakriti Foundation, who is leading the multi-crore conservation and development project of the palace complex.

His plans include a cafe, a space for art, cultural events and a site where visitors to the Old City can find their moorings. Located a few yards away from Charminar, Sardar Mahal was a hub of activity for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation till a few days ago. Now, officers and staff are clearing their stuff to handover the complex for the conservation effort.

“We have not been able to access blueprints of the building. There are a lot of challenges, including removing interventions done over the years,” says a conservation architect on the site. Upstairs, overlooking the main road, workers moved to dismantle a toilet built by the civic body. Another room had an overhead water tank that would overflow and flood the ceiling creating seepage.

“The jack arch roofing has been covered with RCC slab, affecting the structure’s stability,” said the architect. While conservation efforts are under way, the rear rooms are filled with papers, files and posters and other relics of the time the building was a civic administration office. There are pieces of broken furniture, framed photographs, legacy wiring and lighting, hurdles for the workers cleaning the place.

A glimpse of how the building would be used was visible recently when a delegation of American India Foundation visited the city. They began their tour at Sardar Mahal and were treated to an exhibition of paintings by Orijit Sen, centred on life in the Old City. “When I learnt about the visit of the delegation, I told the State government officials that we would ready a small section of the complex in time for their visit. And we did it,” said Mr. Lahoti.

The transformation of a heritage building and its reuse as a hub of art and culture has a huge potential for Hyderabad, which has a number of buildings that are awaiting adaptive reuse. The terms of the RFP floated by the civic body with public-private partnership model say, “In addition to upfront premium, the selected bidder shall pay revenue share on gross income per annum.” There will be a monitoring committee with a representative of GHMC, a representative of the bidder and a member with heritage experience.

Sardar Mahal was among the two palaces built by Nizam Mahbub Ali Khan for his favourite wife Sardar Begum. The couple, however, spent time at the Mahbub Mansion overlooking the Malakpet Race Course, and Sardar Mahal did not find favour with her and was neglected. Sardar Begum lived till August 1950, did not have any children and is buried in the royal vault near Mecca Masjid.