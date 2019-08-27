Hyderabad sees dip in dengue, malaria cases this season

There have been fewer cases of dengue and malaria in Hyderabad between June 1 and August 23 this year as compared to the corresponding months in 2017 and 2018.

According to official statistics, 135 dengue cases were reported during the period in 2017 and 183 in 2018. This year, the number has slid to 149.

In case of malaria, 206 cases in 2017 and 151 in 2018 had been reported in those three months while this year, it stands at 47 cases.

Officials attributed the drop in cases to less number of mosquitoes.

“The cases will drop further if people take responsibility in clearing out stagnant water in and around their homes,” said Hyderabad District Malaria Officer (DMO), G. Niranjan.

Though thousands of patients are visiting government hospitals to consult doctors for suspected viral fever or vector-borne diseases, the DMO said few have tested positive for the diseases.

Sample testing

“Around 2,000 people registered for out-patient consultation at Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, on Monday and we collected samples from 320 of them. When tested, only one tested positive for malaria. Most people are coming to the hospitals believing that they are suffering from seasonal diseases,” Mr Niranjan said.

As part of health camps, GHMC teams are conducting anti-larval operations.

Blood samples are being collected and medicines are issued if malaria cases are detected.