City scientist elected IUPAC bureau member

B. B. Saha who has been elected bureau member of the IUPAC

B. B. Saha who has been elected bureau member of the IUPAC   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) has recently elected Bipul Behari Saha, of Hyderabad as Bureau Member for the period 2020-23. He is director of R&D L.R. Research Laboratories, NACL Industries Limited. Founded 100 years ago, IUPAC is the largest global organization of chemistry professionals.

