City school goes the solar way

Hyderabad Public School has become solar-powered with the commissioning of the 120 kW rooftop solar plant here on Monday.

Chairman of The Hyderabad Race Club and former MP R. Surender Reddy inaugurated the plant in the presence of HPS Society members, Principal Skand Bali and other dignitaries.

The solar plant has been designed and installed by Freyr Energy, a city-based solar rooftop company and is expected to generate 1,75,000 units of power every year taking care of 40% to 50% of the school’s power requirement and save more than ₹1 lakh in electricity bills every year. It will also help the school eliminate 171 tonnes of greenhouse emissions and plant an equivalent of 1,950 trees annually.

Co-founder and Managing Director of Freyr Energy Saurabh Marda said a rooftop solar combined with net-metering is an ideal way to reduce electricity bills for an educational institution as unused power generated exported back to the grid will be credited to the institution.

“It is an epitome solution for most schools who only operate 80% of the year while the solar system continues to generate power throughout the year,” he said.

Freyr Energy with presence in Singapore, USA, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana has installed over 1,300 solar projects across the country.