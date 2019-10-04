City saw 33% real estate growth in past 5 years

Real estate sales in Hyderabad increased by 33% year on year with sales value growing by 62% due to increase in demand for higher priced units from 2014 to 2019. Similarly, on quarter to quarter, despite a per cent’s drop in sale, the value of sales has increased by 15%, according to a report by Liases Foras, a real estate rating and research data analytics company.

The report was presented at the recently held Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) leadership conclave a few days ago in Pune by the company’s MD Pankaj Kapoor.

The Hyderabad market has about 360 developers with 509 projects and more than a lakh units in supply. The top gainers in the past five years is only bettered by Ahmedabad (118%) and Mumbai-Mumbai Metropolitan Region (86%); Hyderabad stood at 76%.

Owing to good amount of leasing activities in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, the commercial market witnessed a 15% growth in leasing activities as compared to the previous year. The IT/ITes and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) industry still remain the largest commercial space occupiers specially in those three cities.

Hyderabad witnessed highest leasing in June 2019 among the Tier 1 cities with gross absorption of 2.3 million sq.ft. this year so far and this came as a result of heightened leasing activity by IT-ITeS occupiers which accounted for more than 95% of transactions, the report added.