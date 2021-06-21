City regains bustle, cheer for businesses

Hyderabad

21 June 2021 23:08 IST

People catch up with each other after lockdown break; food joints stay busy till late in the night

Hyderabadis are back to relishing their cup of Irani chai at their favourite roadside joints and cafes after lifting of the month-long lockdown.

“There is nothing like sipping piping hot chai at a cafe where the clattering of cups is interspersed with the melodious voices of Mohammed Rafi and other yesteryear singers flowing out of a speaker,” said Afzal Ali sipping his tea at 555 Cafe at Masab Tank.

City folks stepped out of their homes and caught up with friends at the bustling cafes, restaurants and even roadside bundis, without worrying about curfew. Many were seen trooping to the nearest salon for some much-needed grooming.

“We are back to full business after more than a month. Yesterday being a Sunday, my shop was packed with customers till 11.30 p.m.,” said Srinivas, owner of a salon in Mehdipatnam.

Most restaurants and food joints were brimming with families and groups of friends, even during breakfast hour, as they were back to offering full items on the menu. “Business is good. Our place has been open for take-away and online orders throughout the lockdown period. We are not going to shut our place even for a single day,” said Praveen, who owns a multi cuisine restaurant in Ameerpet.

However, tipplers found it difficult to cheer themselves up as many bars and restaurants in the capital took a little longer to reopen as most of their stock were dated and kitchens needed to be cleaned up.

“As the imposition of lockdown was abrupt, our kitchen stocked with groceries, meat and vegetables remain unused. They have become food for cats, rodents and bandicoots. Now we are in the process of cleaning up and it might take a few more days to open fully,” said D. Venkateswara Rao, president, Telangana Wine Dealers’ Association. He said that rodents have also damaged the electric wiring and air conditioner of the property.

Other business establishments, including private travels, transport, electrical, clothing, steel industry and wholesale markets at Abids, Begum Bazaar and Secunderabad were seen brimming with customers. All religious places have also been thrown open to people.

Meanwhile, police in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State were breathing a sigh of relief as they no longer have to be on the roads for the entire night and ensure lockdown norms are followed.

“The past 30 days were not tough when compared to last year’s lockdown enforcement, but with the fast spread of the virus, the situation was a bit alarming. We were scared and many of us were sleeping at the police stations to avoid going home and transmitting the virus to our family members,” said a station house officer with the Hyderabad city police.