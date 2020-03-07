City parks witness big drop in visitor footfall

Parks bore the brunt of coronavirus scare with several walkers and joggers keeping away from the green spaces. Some parks have reported a drop in footfall by at least 15%.

Several fitness enthusiasts or those who love a stroll in the lush green environs of the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park, also known as Chiran, in Banjara Hills said that they preferred to stay indoors given the reports of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Tipping point

“The reports of coronavirus cases were always scary, but the scare in HiTec City was the tipping point for me. KBR Park is frequented by businessmen and IT employees, who often travel abroad. I will stay away for at least a month,” said Roshan Ahmad, a businessman and regular visitor to KBR park.

While the Jalagam Vengal Rao (JVR) Park in Banjara Hills witnesses fewer visitors as compared to the KBR, some walkers said they plan to stay away. Several families, too, preferred not to venture into the green space.

“We visit JVR Park once a week. My kids are young, so my wife and I do not want to take any chances,” said Kaleem Khan, a techie and resident of Banjara Hills.

Weekdays vs. weekends

An official of the Telangana Forest Department, which manages the KBR National Park, confirmed to The Hindu about the drop in footfall. While the park has about 2,000 visitors on weekdays, the number rises to 3,000-3,500 on the weekends. “For the past 15 days, we are seeing a drop in visitors by at least 15%,” he said.