City not so safe for women and children

Notwithstanding Telangana police’s claims that Hyderabad is one of the safest cities in the country for women and children, crime against them, according to the 2018 edition of “Crime in India”, released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), has shown an upward trend.

Among metropolitan cities, Hyderabad recorded one of the highest crime rate of 5.5 per cent of the overall national figure, compared to big cities like Kolkata and Jaipur, which shared 5.2 per cent and 4.8 per cent of the national figure respectively.

The data stated that crime against women in city has increased by 2.68 per cent, while crime against children saw a whopping rise of 27.53 per cent in 2018 compared to the previous year.

As many as 2,332 cases of crime against women were registered in the city that year, as against 2,272 in 2017. In 2016, the number of cases registered were 2,419.

A total of 491 crimes were committed against children (both girls and boys) in 2018, while 385 cases reported in the previous year with a national share of 2.4 per cent.

Recently, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that as many as 2,305 cases pertaining to crime against women were filed last year, compared to 2,286 the year before.

The number of cases registered under ‘outraging the modesty of women’ saw a 21% rise with police registering 454 cases this year compared to 373 in 2018.

As many as 606 rape cases were reported in the State, including six rape and murder. In that year, Telangana also witnessed 10 acid attacks and five attempt acid attacks.

The NCRB released the data at a time when the gang-rape and murder of Disha, a 27-year-old veterinary doctor, rocked the nation last year. The accused in the case were killed in an exchange of fire with police on December 6, exactly a week after their arrest on November 29.

In Telangana, crime committed against women has shown a decline of 8.5 per cent in 2018 with 16,027 cases compared to 17,521 cases in 2017.

However, cases of crime against children rose by 4.66 per cent. In 2018, 3,747 cases were registered, while 3,580 were booked against those who committed crimes against children in 2017. The number of cases registered in 2016 was 2,909.

In 2017, there were 186 cases of dowry deaths, and 641 cases of abetment to suicide, with 667 victims. The number of cases booked under ‘cruelty by husband or his family members’ stood to 6,286. As many as 1,665 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, with 1,683 victims.