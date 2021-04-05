City may expect rain

There could be some relief from the current sweltering heat being experienced in the twin cities with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a few spells of rain or even thunder showers and partly cloudy sky on Monday.

But, there might not be any major change in day or night temperatures that will remain at 39 degrees and 24 degrees respectively. The maximum temperature has been recorded at 38 degree Celsius and minimum of 24 on Sunday.

The weather pattern is likely to remain the same till Tuesday for the rest of Telangana too, and it will be followed by dry weather again for the remaining week.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has recorded the highest day temperature at Kagaznagar with 42.3 degrees, and in the GHMC area with 41 degree Celsius at Secunderabad on Sunday. It has forecast a relatively dry weather for the next few days with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 38-41 degree C and minimum temperatures in the range of 21-24 degree C in many districts.