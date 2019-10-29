City hospital’s stroke care gets moving

On the occasion of World Stroke Day, Yashoda Hospitals’ ‘Stroke care on Wheels’ was flagged off by Special Chief Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare department, A Santhi Kumari and Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar. Specialists from the hospital said the faster people are attended to after onset of brain stroke, the better is the recovery.

Senior neurologist and stroke specialist at Yashoda, R.N. Komal Kumar said thrombolytic therapy or clot burst therapy, where clot is dissolved and blood supply is restored, should be given within first four hours of onset of stroke symptoms to prevent damage to brain cells and help in recovery.

Another form of treatment called thrombectomy or stent treatment for removal of clots from brain blood vessels is used up to 24 hours of onset of stroke, said Suresh Giragani, neuro-interventional radiologist at the hospital.

Dr Komal Kumar said the ‘Stroke care on Wheels’ concept is designed to significantly reduce the time between onset of symptoms and delivery of care. After call is received on helpline number 105910, the stroke ambulance will head to the patient’s location and a CT scan would be performed at the nearest centre on the way to confirm non-haemorrhagic stroke. Thrombolysis and pre-hospital care will be delivered while the ambulance is on road, after scrutiny.

The medical team in the stroke ambulance consists of specially trained EMT, doctor and critical care nurse. The telemedicine-enabled ambulance would be in contact with a neurologist and neuro-interventional radiologist at the hospital.

As soon as the patient arrives at the hospital, the ‘stroke team’ will be kept ready to take over, said Director of Yashoda Hospitals Group, Pavan Gorukanti.