City homes turn mini-gyms for youngsters

Put off by inflexible gym timings which overlaps with work schedules, city’s young workforce has turned to simple yet effective home resistance training equipment to lose the extra calories. In the past three years, the sale of cardio-vascular fitness equipment to Hyderabad homes have quadrupled, the top sellers in the city said.

More, compared to 2010 when 80% of the equipment was sold to fitness gyms. Cut to 2017, gyms contribute to just 60% of the total sales in most outlets. Meaning, from treadmill to cross trainers and spin bikes, gym equipment have made their way to residences.

At Proline Fitness showroom which sells the international fitness brand Matrix, young employees who work for eight to 10 hours account for 60% of home equipment sales. “Most of them consult nutritionists owing to their sudden weight gain due to long work hours which prevent them from exercising. They are asked to work out as it will prevent obesity and other associated health concerns,” said Vinesh Shah, owner of Proline Telangana branch.

Burning extra calories

The youngsters usually go for equipment that helps them burn calories over a short period of time. “Cardio conditioning equipment, like cross trainers which also tones the body along with facilitating weight loss, are most preferred by people between 25 to 35 years of age. Older people prefer treadmill which tops the chart in overall equipment sales,” said Immanuel Anthony, manager of Fitness One.

The home exercisers also get to opt for a convenient time that best suits their work schedule. “Usually, they train for 30 minutes minimum per day,” Mr. Anthony added. Most people train twice a day, mixing and matching the equipment.

Cost factor

Youngsters who want to lose five to eight kilos in two months opt for self-styled equipment workout also because it is less expensive than a gym. For the one-time cost of ₹40,000 to ₹50,000, they get a basic branded treadmill and spin bike which allows the users to exercise without any additional cost for three to six years. “For a treadmill, we give three-year motor replacement guarantee and spin bikes usually run without hitches for at least eight years,” Mr. Shah of Proline Fitness said. On the other hand, any reputed gym in the city offers its facilities for ₹25,000 to ₹45,000 for six months.

However, shop owners have found that those who continuously use basic-level exercise equipment upgrade to better models with more exercise options. Some sellers have even sold rowing machines which cost ₹80,000 to young corporates. Climbers that simulates step climbing movement and magnetic exercise bikes which is smoother than spin bikes are also in vogue since a few years, the sellers said.