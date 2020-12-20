City girl gets creditable score in SAT

Hyderabad

20 December 2020 00:11 IST

City girl Lakkineni Sharmista has secured a creditable score of 1,570 in Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), the scores of which are considered for admissions into undergraduate courses in the United States and other countries.

She secured a perfect score of 800 out of 800 in the Mathematics section and 770 out of 800 in the Reading and Writing section. Sharmista wants to study Economics and she will be applying for admission at top colleges in the US, including the Ivy-League colleges like Harvard, Princeton, Yale, London School of Economics and also MIT, a press release said.

