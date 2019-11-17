City gets para-sports academy

In a gesture which should go a long way in helping para-athletes, city-based Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) launched what it says state-of-the-art charitable Infinity Para-Sports Academy and Rehab Centre.

This happens to be the first of its kind not just in India but in Asia.

Chief Secretary S.K.Joshi launched the project in the presence of founder of AMF, Aditya Mehta.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion were IPS officers K.K. Sharma, Aditya Mishra, Anjani Sinha, VC and MD of Sports Authority of Telangana State, A. Dinakar Babu, Joint Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi, film star Lakshmi Manchu and regional head of Sports Authority of India G. Kishore.

The academy is spread over 5,000-square yard area in Begumpet and is equipped with most of the infrastructure needed for each para-sport.

“Initially, the academy will extend rehabilitation service followed by screening for para-sports for persons with disability. Subsequently, it will provide accommodation and food along with the basics to professional para-sports training,” Mr. Mehta informed.

“To help my own extended family of para-athletes, I always wanted to establish an academy and rehabilitation centre so that people with disabilities have a future in sports. Finally, this dream has come true” he said.

The foundation will be training Divyaangans from across the nation including CAPF and civilians from basic level in 15 para-sports including cycling, archery, shooting, skating, powerlifting, rowing, canoeing, judo, badminton, table tennis, volleyball, triathlon, athletics and swimming.