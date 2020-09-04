City gets more toilets, but raw deal for pedestrians

Independent audit expected to set right glitches

Hyderabad may be the toilet capital of the country with one toilet per 1,000 persons or one toilet every 500 metres, according to a bureaucrat in the State. The change is evident on the streets of Hyderabad where hundreds of pre-fab toilets have popped up on footpaths, road corners and near parks in assorted shapes and sizes. While some are complete, others are in a state of completion.

“The guiding principle has been that 50% of the toilets should be for women with entrances away from the men’s section. The aesthetics in terms of ventilation and minimum size has also been drawn by us,” said V. Srinivas Chary of Administrative Staff College of India, who was part of the team that had facilitated the toilet revolution in the State.

According to Principal Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar, “Telangana has constructed 16,000 public/community toilet seats one /1,000 citizens, half of which are for women in all ULBs .. of these Hyderabad has >12000 toilet seats.

This again is a unique intervention at this scale and we have toilets for every 500 metres.”

The numbers totted out today are impressive, considering that Telangana had 4,907 public toilets in urban areas, according to Swachh Bharat Mission-2019, while its target was to have 15,543 toilets. A shortfall of 78%.

But in Hyderabad, not everyone is happy with the way the toilets have been positioned on the footpaths. One morning walker counted three toilets on a short stretch of road near Raj Bhavan. On another stretch near Begumpet, there are two toilets within a 50-metre distance. Some of the toilets have rendered the sidewalks useless as they occupy the width of the walking space. Without space for parking vehicles, the utility of toilets for commuters can be guessed. “We will have an independent audit and glitches like missing doors, water supply issues will be fixed. We have a checklist and these toilets will improve the quality of civic life,” said Mr. Chary.

One of the key items in the checklist is the connection to septic tank or sewage system to ensure full functionality.