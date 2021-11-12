City firm selected under solar module PLI scheme

HYDERABAD

IREDA issues letter of award to Shirdi Sai Electricals for 4GW

Hyderabad-based transformer manufacturer Shirdi Sai Electricals (SSEL) has been selected under the Centre’s production linked scheme for setting up manufacturing capacities for high efficiency solar PV modules.

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, which invited bids under the scheme floated by Union Ministry of New & Renewable energy, issued a Letter of Award to the company on November 11. Announcing this, SSEL on Friday said it won the bid for a capacity of 4,000 MW to set up polysilicon, ingot-wafer, cell and module alongside large industrial groups such as Reliance and Jindal.

SSEL has more than 25 years of expertise in manufacturing different types of transformers. As an EPC player, it has installed over 80,000 km of LT and HT transmission lines and worked on many complex turnkey projects in the domestic and international markets, the company said in a release.

CEO Sharat Chandra said for the company it was an honour to be a part of the Self-Reliant India campaign (Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan) and the manufacturing initiative seeking to secure a clean environment for future generations.

The High Efficiency Solar PV Modules PLI scheme, with a financial outlay of ₹4,500 crore over a five-year period, has conceived to enhance the share of domestic manufacturing. At present, solar capacity addition in the country depends largely on imported solar PV cells and modules. Domestic manufacturing industry has a capacity of around 2,500 MW for solar PV cells and 9,000-10,000 MW for solar PV modules.