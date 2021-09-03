IT firm opens Tech Innovation Hub in Bhubaneswar

Plans to hire 100 people initially

IT and consulting services firm Tetrasoft has opened a Technology Innovation Hub (TIL) in Bhubaneswar and intends to recruit over 100 people.

Noting that the facility will help expand its digital transformation capabilities, the firm said the hub will feature an Insurance Innovation Lab (IIL). The lab will serve as a platform to collaborate and co-innovate across insurance industry with an emphasis on core platform modernisation, intelligent process automation, big data analytics and cloud to drive operational efficiencies for clients.

Tetrasoft, which is likely to hire over 100 skilled digital experts initially, said the focus will be on building next generation products and intelligent platforms for global enterprise customers. The company would be looking for aggressive ramp ups of both lateral and young engineers, it said.

“Our Technology Innovation Hub will help cross-pollinate ideas and innovations from around the world, enable our clients to scale technology investments, boost business outcomes and create new opportunities for local talent,” said Tetrasoft Inc CEO Rama S. Eyunni.

The hub will focus on developing core digital solutions for a range of industries with initial focus on insurance, said Surya Thammiraju, EVP and Chief Technology Officer.