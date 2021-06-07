City firm launches anti-fungal drug

HYDERABAD

07 June 2021 20:48 IST

Drugmaker SP Accure Labs has launched Amphotericin-B Emulsion, which is indicated for the treatment of Mucormycosis. It is an alternative drug for the fungal infection that is also known as Black Fungus, a release said. Marketed under the SPAMP-E 50 brand by the Hyderabad-based pharma firm, the MRP of the product is ₹5,400 per injection.

An increase in number of people contracting Mucormycosis and the consequent demand for the drugs, used in the treatment, is a challenge the country has been grappling with for some weeks now. The release said Medihauxe Pharma, one of the largest distributors of life-saving drugs in the region, has been exclusively authorised to distribute the drug.

“Currently, we have 10,000 vials of the medicine in stock which is sufficient to treat around 1,000 patients,” Medihauxe managing director P.Girish Bhat said.

Meanwhile, another Hyderabad-based drugmaker, Celon Laboratories, which recently had announced the launch of Amphotericin B Emulsion said its product would be supplied in Telangana through Jaya Surgicals.