City firm launches AI, ML-based ventilators

LEVEN Medical, an India-Dutch collaboration conceived three months ago and mentored by Hyderabad Security Cluster (TS Government initiative), on Sunday came out with three new ventilators integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

SMART Ventilator, C5 Covid-19 Ventilator and ICU Ventilator, were launched IT & Industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan in the presence of CISF IG - South sector Anjana Sinha, HSC CEO and chief executive of LEVEN Medical Zaki Qureshey. These ventilators can capture patient data and user data to help take decisions about medical intervention, unlike regular ventilators, Mr Ranjan said, adding, “Hyderabad remains a hotbed of healthcare related innovation and the fact that this innovation has come out here makes us feel very proud,” said Mr. Ranjan.

LEVEN C5 ventilator is priced around ₹75,000 with COVID tracking software when compared to basic ventilators available in the market range between ₹1.5-₹5 lakh without a tracking software. LEVEN ICU is priced around ₹9 lakh with proprietary GUI software with remote monitoring feature and COVID tracking software whereas corresponding models available in the market cost between ₹15 lakh and ₹35 lakh. LEVEN Smart Ventilator is priced around ₹12 lakh integrated with AI & ML and tracking software, a release said.

“With the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic, the acute shortage of medical infrastructure in the country was brought to the fore. We started developing the smart ventilator and kept on adding features to bring about solutions to emerging problems as the pandemic unfolded, explained Dr. Qureshey.

The machine comes with a remote monitoring feature so that a doctor can attend to a patient in case of an emergency even during his break or from home. A tracking software allows contact tracing and monitoring of patients. The product has developed and integrated 10 different functions into the system, he said.

The first 100 ventilators are to be donated to remote government healthcare facilities. Through “Rent a Vent & Boots on the Ground”, the machine can be rented out with a trained paramedical staff to cater to the needs, he said. “It is a robust and affordable innovation. We have already tried it out in our healthcare facility. It should used in government facilities to see the viability,” said Ms. Anjana Sinha.

Another HSC founder Prashant Gupta, who also heads the Solutions Asia Pac Verizon, said these ventilators could be taken even to the rural areas for whom the machines are currently inaccessible. Project mentor Solomon Darwin, executive director: Center for Corporate Innovation, Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley, also spoke.