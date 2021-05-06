City firm develops non-invasive ventilators

HYDERABAD

06 May 2021 21:27 IST

Defence, aerospace design and development solutions provider Apollo Computing Laboratories has indigenously developed a portable, non-invasive ventilator.

SwasthVayu, the briefcase-sized ventilator weighs under 3 kg and can be useful for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, Managing Director Baddam Jaipal Reddy told presspersons on Wednesday. It delivers oxygen through a non-vented mask tightly fitted to the face, without a need for tracheal intubation or a tube being inserted through the mouth into the windpipe.

A release said SwasthVayu can be utilised in medical wards, make-shift hospitals, dispensaries, home healthcare operators and homes for treating COVID as well as certain non-COVID ailments. It has been developed in collaboration with CSIR - National Aerospace Laboratories and certified for safety and performance by NABL accredited Labs.

Mr. Reddy, who is former ISRO senior scientist, said the ventilator has been designed with multiple safeguards against contamination to protect critical patients like those infected with COVID-19. It has been tested on hundreds of COVID patients at many hospitals, including Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences here. A total of 1,200 SwasthVayu ventilators were supplied to the nine hospitals under the government. The company has a capacity to produce over 6,000 units per month.