City environmentalist reinstalls banyan

The tree in Goa came down during a storm on August 5

A city-based environmentalist has earned laurels by successfully reinstalling a fallen banyan tree in Goa, which was a cultural icon for the state.

The 90-year-old banyan named ‘Source’ by locals of Arambol village had been the spot for various socio cultural events of the citizens before it fell to a storm on August 5.

The mishap had broken the hearts of several people who grieved loss of their favourite meeting/dancing spot. Several local NGOs came together to initiate crowd funding and to seek experts in translocation of trees, when they chanced upon the name of Vata Foundation based in Hyderabad.

P. Uday Krishna, founder of Vata Foundation, took it up as a challenge, and rushed to the beach village, taking along a few labourers for help.

Vata Foundation had already been involved in translocation services in the city, wherever trees had to be removed for mega infrastructural projects such as SRDP.

Mr.Uday Krishna, who is so fond of banyans that he has a tattoo of the tree on his biceps, found the task ahead daunting though.

“It was not a single tree. While the mother trunk had decayed, there grew some five or six trees on it, due to seeds from bird dropping germinating on the mother. Unlike the regular banyans, this one was 30 feet up from the ground level, with no bulk mass up to to 20 feet. It was one of the reasons why it could not stand during storm,” Mr.Uday Krishna related.

Besides, the local people had cut the prop roots from the largest branch extending up to 60 feet to facilitate their programmes, which had added to the imbalance.

“There was no way we could take a crane to the sandy location as we regularly do. We had to entirely depend on earth moving machines and ropes to lift up the tree. It took us four hours to accomplish the task. The ropes had snapped repeatedly under the tree’s weight. ” Mr.Uday Krishna recalled.

The tree still had a few roots connected to the earth, and hence it was re-rooted in the same pit deepened further up to nine feet underneath to ensure survival.

As soon as the task was accomplished, he was inundated with hugs and kisses, notwithstanding the COVID-19 protocol!

NGOs such as Living Heritage Foundation, Offbeat Goa, Goa Green Brigade, Goa Banyan Project, and Eco Champions for Goa were involved in the project.